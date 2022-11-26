Comets come back to force overtime, fall to Checkers with early goal in extra frame

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Utica Comets still search for its first winning streak of the season after falling to the Charlotte Checkers 3-2 in overtime at Bojangles Arena, Friday.
The Comets did show some resiliency, working their way back from a two-goal deficit to force the extra frame and earn a point in the standings, but ultimately dropped the first of a back-to-back.
After a scoreless first period, former Comet Zac Dalpe tipped a Michael Del Zotto shot past Comets goalie Nico Daws at 6:31 of the second to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead
The Checkers extended their lead thanks to a Riley Nash wrist shot that beat Daws at 12:18.
Down by two to start the third period, Utica found an extra gear. On the power play 5:25 in, Andreas Johnsson wristed a shot from the point that hit the post and went in. The assists went to Alexander Holtz and Nolan Stevens to bring the Comets within one.
Less than three minutes later, at 8:16, Ryan Szhmelzer held the puck in the zone and sent it towards the net from the blue line where it trickled through everyone and slid over the goal line. It was the Captain's first of the season, unassisted, and it tied the game at 2-2.
Nobody would score for the remainder of regulation, so each team earned a point and we'd head to overtime to decide it.
In the extra frame, Justin Sourdif ended it just 18 seconds in, beating Daws over the shoulder to give Charlotte the second point and the win.
Daws finished the game with 24 saves on 27 shots, as Utica drops to 5-6-2-1 on the season.
These two teams battle again on Saturday night with opening puck drop at 6 p.m.