Comets, Daws open postseason with complete team effort on road for Game 1 shutout win over Rocket

LAVAL, QC - The Utica Comets opened up their second straight Calder Cup Playoffs appearance with a complete team effort on the road, beating the Laval Rocket 4-0 in shutout fashion in Game 1 of the North Division first round series at Place Bell, Wednesday.
Nico Daws was perfect between the pipes for the Comets, stopping all 33 shots he faced for the win. It was just Utica's second victory over the Laval this year, as the Comets won just one of the six regular season meetings between the two teams.
Utica got the scoring going 12:21 into the first period, as Reilly Walsh got feed off a give-and-go with Jayce Hawryluk and skated towards the net, depositing a backhander past Rocket goalie Cayden Primeau. Walsh scored the Comets' final regular season goal, in overtime against the Syracuse Crunch, and thanks to assists from Hawryluk and Jeremy Groleau, put Utica on the board in the postseason.
Leading 1-0 into the second, the Comets added to their lead 3:11 into the middle frame as Aarnie Talvitie led a 3-on-1 rush up the ice, and called his own number finishing with a snapshot low blocker side. Tyce Thompson and Tyler Wotherspoon assisted on Talvitie's tally.
Captain Ryan Schmelzer gave the Comets a huge three-goal lead, burying a one-timer in the slot off a feed from Alex Holtz behind the net at 18:49 of the period. He then sealed it with an empty net goal for his second of the game 18:53 into the third period to round out the scoring.
The Comets now have a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-three North Division first round, as the series shifts to Utica and the Adirondack Bank Center for Game 2 on Friday at 7 p.m.
A Comets win will end the series and send Utica to the North Division semifinals where they'd play the top seed Toronto Marlies. A Rocket win will force a decisive Game 3, at The Aud, on Saturday.