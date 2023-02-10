Comets' Daws reflects on 'honor' of representing Utica in 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

UTICA, N.Y. - Hey Nico, you're an All-Star.
Utica Comets goalie Nico Daws participated in his first professional All-Star weekend, in Laval, Quebec on Sunday and Monday, backstopping the North Division in the 2023 AHL Skills Competition and AHL All-Star Classic 3-on-3 tournament.
The second year netminder earned his first all-star selection, after compiling a 11-10-2 record with a .900 save percentage and 2.84 goals against average through 23 games for Utica so far this year.
While he may not have astronomical numbers, his stats have been obscured by a slow start. Over the past few months, he has been very solid, including a stretch of five straight wins during Utica's 12-game point streak from the middle of December to the middle of January.
Daws was strong in his All-Star debut, dazzling the Laval crowd with some showstopping saves, and making nine saves in an epic 11-round shootout against the Atlantic Division during the All-Star Challenge on Monday.
Now back in Utica with the Comets, Daws gets set to refocus for the unofficial second half of the regular season.
He took some time after practice on Thursday to discuss his All-Star experience. To hear what Daws had to say, click on the video above.