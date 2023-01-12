Comets' Daws selected as team's lone representative for 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

UTICA, N.Y. - The American Hockey League announced, Wednesday, that Utica Comets goalie Nico Daws has been selected to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic.
The selection is Daws' first all-star honor of his professional career, and he is the lone representative for the Comets this year.
The second year netminder is having a solid start to the season so far, sporting a 10-6-1 record, .905 save percentage, and 2.67 goals against average through 18 appearances with Utica.
The Germany native has yet to appear in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils this season, but earned 25 games with the big club for his solid play as a rookie last year.
A third round pick of the Devils in the 2020 NHL Draft, Daws will skate for the North Division all-stars during the All-Star Classic, which takes place in Laval, Quebec, home of the Rocket, with the AHL Skills Competition on Sunday, February 5, and the AHL All-Star Challenge 3-on-3 tournament on Monday, February 6.