Comets defense fuels the offense in comeback overtime win over Senators

BELLEVILLE, Ontario - The Utica Comets fought back from a 2-0 deficit and went on to win 3-2 with defensemen leading the offensive charge against the Belleville Senators, Tuesday.
The Sens got on the board first at the 11:50 mark of the first period with Max Guenette beating Comets goalie Akira Schmid. They added to the lead at 7:32 of the second period with Logan Shaw finding the back of the net.
Utica got one back, finally breaking through at 14:45 of the middle frame with Riley Walsh beating Belleville goal Logan Flodell with a long distance shot from the blue line. Nate Scnarr and Fabian Zetterlund assisted on the play.
Still down by one in the third period, Robbie Russo snuck down the weak side and got a cross-ice pass from Alexander Holtz, he then snapped a shot five-hole on Flodell from the face-off dot to tie the game at two. Ryan Schmelzer registered the secondary assist on the equalizer.
The teams would need overtime to decide it, and in the extra frame, Kevin Bahl scored to end it after Joe Gambardella and Zetterlund set him up in the slot.
Schmid finished the night with 24 saves on 26 shots for Utica.
The Comets improve to 35-12-6-0 with the victory, and are next in action on Friday night when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for a 7:05 p.m. start.