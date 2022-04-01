Comets defenseman Bahl awestruck by "Army" of support and passion of Utica fans

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Comets defenseman Kevin Bahl has become quite the fan favorite in his first year playing on the home side at the Adirondack Bank Center.
The second-year professional has gained a following, inspiring a group of fans to form "Bahl's Army," who wear custom red T-shirts each game, and chant his name whenever he touches the ice. They've even established a presence on social media.
"I think it's pretty cool because it shows how much passion they have," said Bahl. "I mean, they are going out of their way to make T-shirts with their own money. It shows how passionate Utica fans are, I've never seen anything like it in my life."
The New Westminster, British Columbia native has become one of the Comets' top blueliners this season. He ranks third on the team for defensemen with 16 points in 51 games played, and third for d-men with a +17 rating.
Playing in front of a full arena of fans for the first time in his pro career, due to restrictions in his rookie season, Bahl said that despite hearing about the support from Utica fans prior to the season, it's exceeded what he could have expected.
"Having fans [back in the arena] is incredible," Bahl said. "[In a game] against Cleveland [on March 21], we were down by two and we ended up coming back and then I think it went to a shoot out. If you were watching that game, the first goal went in and the fans were like 'ok yeah, yeah, yeah'. But that second goal, the roof almost came off this place. I swear that was the loudest I've ever heard it, that was incredible.
"My eardrums were about to explode, it was crazy."
Bahl spent last season splitting time between the Binghamton Devils and New Jersey. He's appeared in six games for the NHL Devils this year.
For more, click on the video above