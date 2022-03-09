Comets' depth continues to be key into latter stages of regular season

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets are coming off a perfect weekend, where they swept rival Syracuse Crunch in a back-to-back on the road.
The upcoming week sees Utica hop on the ice for three games in four night, beginning with the Crunch for their third straight meeting on Wednesday.
Over the weekend, the Comets outscored the Crunch 13-7, including an eight-goal performance on Friday in the first of the back-to-back.
In that game, Utica had eight different players score with two goals being empty-netters. Overall, nine different Comets put the puck in the net during the two-game stretch.
That was a microcosm of the season, as a whole, where Utica has enjoyed a wealth of depth and has gotten contributions from all throughout the line-up.
Currently, 11 players have registered 20 or more points this year, with five having more than 30. Eight Comets currently have 10 goals or more with Fabian Zetterlund and Alexander Holtz tied for the team lead with 20 each.
Depth is something the team has stressed all year, and as they get closer to the postseason, in full control of the north division lead, that depth will continue to be invaluable.
The Comets open their annual "Save of the Day" week for charity hosting the Crunch on Wednesday night, before welcoming the Toronto Marlies to the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday, and Rochester Americans on Saturday.
All games have 7 p.m. start times.