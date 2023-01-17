Comets drop Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee for third loss in three meetings with rival Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Utica Comets outshot the Syracuse Crunch 34-31, but fell 5-1 where it counts in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee at the Upstate Medical University Arena, Monday.
It was the third meeting of the season between the two North Division rivals, with the Crunch coming away with wins in all three.
Syracuse got on the board first with a shorthanded goal by Gage Goncalves on a breakaway after a turnover 3:10 into the contest. Then 11:16 in, Gabriel Fortier roofed a shot past Comets goalie Nico Daws after finding himself all alone in front, off a feed from Daniel Walcott, to put the Crunch up by two.
At the 15:10 mark of the opening frame, the Comets answered back with Nolan Stevens snapping a shot, from the top of the circle, off the far post and in for his 11th goal of the season to cut Utica's deficit to 2-1. The goal was assisted by Joe Gambardella and Graeme Clarke.
The teams would trade chances without anymore goals until the 13:56 mark of the second period as Gabriel Dumont snuck back door and rifled a one-timer past Daws, off a feed from Alex Barre-Boulet, for a power play goal to put the Crunch back on top by two.
Goncalves would add his second of the contest, an empty netter, with 2:53 left of the third period to make it 4-1 Syracuse. Then Fortier put in his second of the game just 16 seconds later to round out the scoring.
Daws made 26 saves on 30 shots for the Comets, as they fall to 19-11-5-1 this season.
These same two teams will meet again for a back-to-back, home-and-home set beginning Friday night in Utica, before returning to Syracuse to close out the weekend on Saturday.
Puck drop in each game is set for 7 p.m.