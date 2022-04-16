Comets end four game skid against rival Crunch, back on home ice tomorrow night as playoffs nearly approaching

UTICA, NY -- The Comets and the Crunch got scrappy in the final match-up of the regular season between the two teams. Utica hands Syracuse its 25 loss of the season in 5-1 route.
A relatively quite first period for both teams but a whisper of a goal with 10 minutes to go as Nikilia Okhotiuk took a swing for the net from far out — and converted. Comets goalie Akira Schmid helped make the Crunch offense look pedestrian as he saved every shot struck his way, concluding the session in a 1-0 Comets lead.
In the second, Alexander Holtz lit up the Adirondack Bank Center with a beautiful feed to Reilly Walsh, who put the Comets up 2-0. The Crunch had its opportunity in the second as Anthony Richard broke away from everyone and found himself one-on-one with Akira Schmid, marking the first and only goal of the game for Syracuse.
Tyler Wotherspoon, Brian Flynn and Comets' fresh-face Brian Halonen each scored in the final period to catapult the Comets to 40 wins this season.
With six games remaining in the regular season, Utica will be back on ice tomorrow for a 7 pm puck drop against the Belleville Senators.