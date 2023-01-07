Comets extend points streak to nine straight games, earn two with shootout win over Wolf Pack

UTICA, N.Y. - In a battle of future rivals, the Utica Comets, AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, outlasted the Hartford Wolf Pack, AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers, taking their lone battle at the Adirondack Bank Center this season 3-2 in a shootout, Friday.
After a few early chances for the Comets, it was the Wolf Pack getting on the board first with Ryan Carpenter deflecting a shot from Tanner Fritz past Comets goalie Nico Daws, at 12:18 of the opening frame. Zac Jones also assisted on the goal.
Utica had a chance late in the period with a 5-on-3, but failed to score and headed to the locker room down 1-0.
In the second period, Wolf Pack goalie Louis Domingue fended off more Comets chances early, allowing Hartford to capitalize on an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead with Brandon Scanlin beating Daws five-hole, 3:22 in. Turner Elson notched the lone assist.
The Comets kept pressing until they finally broke through 11:44 into the middle frame with Joe Gambardella putting his own rebound through Domingue's legs, on the backhand, after receiving a back door feed from Robbie Russo. It was his fourth of the season, also assisted by Graeme Clarke, to bring Utica within one at 2-1.
Clarke would then tie it at 6:50 of the third, with a shot off the face-off that bounced off Domingue, went over his head and into the net. It was Clarke's 12th goal of the season, and team-leading 28th point of the year, assisted by Nolan Stevens.
The game would head to overtime, extending the Comets' streak of games with at least a point to nine straight.
Neither team would find the back of the net in the extra session, so a shootout would decide it. Clarke scored for the Comets, while Daws stopped all three Wolf Pack attempts to seal the win and gain the extra point.
With the victory, Utica has moved into a tie for second place in the North Division with the Rochester Americans, each team sporting 36 points in 30 games played at the end of the night.
Daws made 21 saves for the Comets in the win as they improve to 15-9-5-1 on the season. Domingue stopped 37 shots in goal for Hartford, who drops to 11-13-1-6.
The Comets hit the road to complete a three-in-three weekend with a tilt against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday at 7:05 p.m., and a contest against the Providence Bruins on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.