Comets fall in overtime, magic number is now two

Utica, N.Y. -- The Utica Comets skated away with a single point in an overtime 4-3 loss to the Cleveland Monsters on Tuesday night.
Chase DeLeo, Brian Flynn and Ryan Schmelzer scored for Utica in the loss.
That single point helped reduced the Comets magic number to two to clinch the North Division regular season title.
The Comets return to action tomorrow against the Monsters again before returning home next Friday for the final home game of the regular season. The game starts at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.