Comets fall to Crunch thanks to last-second OT winner

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets traded goals with rival Syracuse Crunch, but eventually fell 3-2 in overtime to start off "Save of the Day" week at the Adirondack Bank Center, Wednesday.
Wearing special alternate uniforms, that will be auctioned off to benefit Comets' President Rob Esche's charity foundation, the Comets jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first thanks to a redirection in front by captain Ryan Schmelzer off an Alexander Holtz shot 3:09 in. Tyler Wotherspoon also earned an assist on the play.
In the second, Alex Barre-Boulet, the Comets killer, tipped a Sean Day shot from the point past Akira Schmid to tie the game 7:46 in.
At the 11:36 mark, Utica regained the lead thanks to Holtz's 21st of the year, assisted by Schmelzer and Wotherspoon.
Syracuse answered with another equalizer with 2:01 remaining in the middle frame with a goal by Remi Elie, assisted by Otto Somppi and Gage Goncalves.
Neither team found the back of the net in the third period, so they would need overtime to solve it.
With just 0.6 seconds left in the extra frame, Darren Raddysh beat Schmid five-hole off a 2-on-1 rush to give the Crunch the extra point in the standings.
The overtime loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Comets, who had beaten the Crunch in the last two, and moves them to 33-11-6-0 on the season.
Utica currently holds an 8-1-2-0 edge in the Empire Recycling Cup series against Syracuse this year.
The Comets return to action on Friday night when they host the Toronto Marlies. They'll then take on the Rochester Americans at home on Saturday.
Both games start at 7 p.m.