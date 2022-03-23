Comets fall to Islanders 4-1

Utica, N.Y. -- The Utica Comets lost to the Bridgeport Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night.
The Islanders struck first in the first with a shot from the slot by defenseman Mitch Vande Sompel to make it 1-0.
Later in the first, Aarne Talvitie burried the rebound for a shorthanded goal to tie the game 1-1.
It stayed that way until the second when Bridgeport's Grant Hutton tallied the power play goal to make it 2-1 Islanders.
In the third period, the Islanders got two goals from Paul LaDue to seal the deal. Each team ended the game with 31 shots on goal.
The Comets are back in action on Friday night as they take on the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 PM.