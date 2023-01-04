Comets fall to Marlies in overtime after giving up lead late, extend point streak to eight straight games

TORONTO, ON - The Utica Comets extended their point streak to eight straight games, but saw their two-game winning streak snapped after giving up the lead late and falling to the Toronto Marlies 5-4 in overtime at Coca-Cola Coliseum, Tuesday.
The Comets opened up the 2023 portion of their schedule getting on the board first, 7:01 into the game, with Mason Geertsen ripping a shot from the point through traffic and through for his first goal of the season, and as a Comet. Nick Hutchison and Brian Halonen assisted on the play.
In the second, the Marlies knotted things up at 1-1, with former Colgate University captain Bobby McMann beating Comets goalie Akira Schmid with a wrist shot off a face-off.
At 9:19, the Comets re-gained the lead with Graeme Clarke continuing his torrid hot streak, netting his 11th goal of the season, off a feed from Andreas Johnsson. Nolan Stevens earned the secondary assist on Clarke's goal.
The Marlies tied it back up, at 14:18, with Alex Steeves beating Schmid through traffic to even it up at 2-2.
Utica would jump ahead again before the end of the middle frame with Johnsson getting in the goal column after a prior assist, off a feed from captain Ryan Schmelzer at 14:41. It was Johnsson's fourth goal of the season, and Tyler Wotherspoon also notched an assist on the play.
In the third, the Comets were finally able to get an insurance goal to push their lead to two with Zach Senyshyn scoring his fifth of the year, going five-hole on Marlies goalie Joseph Woll, 6:14 in. Johnsson and Nolan Foote were credited with the assists.
Toronto climbed back within one, 14:44 into the final frame, with Filip Kral scoring his first of the season, and the assist going to McMann.
With the Marlies in desperation mode and their net empty, Logan Shaw tied the game with just 49.4 seconds remaining in regulation, off another assist from McMann, to stun the Comets and force overtime.
In another cruel twist of fate, former Comet Adam Gaudette would net the game-winner 1:13 into the extra session, beating Akira Schmid on the backhand off a breakaway to end a once promising night in disappointment for Utica.
Schmid made 22 saves for the Comets in the loss. Woll stopped 27 for the Marlies in the win.
The Comets fall to 14-9-5-1, but have heated up, earning at least one point in the standings in their last eight contests.
The team returns home to the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday for a battle against the New York Rangers' affiliate, Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.
The Comets will then visit the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday and Providence Bruins on Sunday.