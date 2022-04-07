Comets fall to Senators in overtime on Martin Brodeur Bobblehead Night as Devils legend returns to Utica

UTICA, N.Y. - With a living legend in the building, the Utica Comets forced overtime, picking up a point in the standings, but ultimately fell to North Division rival Belleville Senators in the extra frame 4-3, Wednesday.
It was Martin Brodeur Bobblehead Night at the Adirondack Bank Center as New Jersey Devils great, and 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Martin Brodeur returned to a building he once called home for the first time since his first full professional season in 1992-93.
Brodeur, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, four-time Vezina Trophy winner, seven-time all-star, and the NHL's all-time goalie wins leader dropped the ceremonial first puck before the game on what Mayor Robert Palmieri declared "Martin Brodeur Day" in the City of Utica.
Earlier in the evening, Palmieri presented Brodeur with the proclamation, and a couple of Utica-themed gifts on the plaza outside of the Aud. Brodeur is currently the Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Devils organization.
Once the game began, the Comets got on the board first with Chase De Leo finding the back of the net with a shot from the slot on the power play, 7:02 in. The goal was De Leo's 16th of the season, with Nolan Foote and Reilly Walsh earning assists on the play.
The Senators struck back with the next two. Egor Sokolov tied it 16:29 into the first, and Logan Shaw gave Belleville a 2-1 lead with a power play goal 4:26 into the second period.
After numerous chances, Utica was finally able to knot it back up at two 11:31 into the middle frame with Nolan Foote redirecting a pass from Michael Vukojevic at the point into the back of the net for his 12th of the season. Tyce Thompson also assisted on the equalizer.
The Sens gained their lead back with 1:55 remaining in the period, with Colby Williams beating Comets goalie Akira Schmid top corner.
Again Utica battled back, with Alexander Holtz netting his 23rd of the year 12:01 into the third period off assists from De Leo and Joe Gambardella, who was injured on the play.
The teams would trade chances until overtime when Shaw put in the game-winner with his second of the night at the 3:27 mark to give the Senators the victory and second point in the standings.
Utica was out shot in the game 33-30, with Schmid making 30 saves between the pipes.
With the Comets earning a point for forcing overtime, their magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason is down to four.
These teams will go right back at it head-to-head on Friday night, in Belleville, at 7 p.m.
NOTE: Prior to the game, Comets forwards A.J. Greer and Fabian Zetterlund were recalled by the New Jersey Devils