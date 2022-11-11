Comets focused primarily on defensive play as team continues search for consistency early in the season

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets have had a roller-coaster start to the 2022-23 regular season, sitting at 3-4-0-1 through the team's first eight games.
The Comets were able to snap a three-game losing streak with a win over the Rochester Americans the last time out, on Saturday, however gave up third period leads in the previous two contests, and have yet to string together two wins in a row this year.
With Utica continuing to look to put together a full 60-minute effort over multiple games in a row, the team's primary focus is on improving their play in the defensive end in order to help facilitate more opportunities on the offensive end.
Utica has another big weekend of divisional games as they'll host the Laval Rocket, on Friday, before visiting the arch-rival Syracuse Crunch for the first game of this year's Galaxy Cup series, on Saturday.
Puck drop in both games are set for 7 p.m.
For more, including head coach Kevin Dineen's explanation of the team's focus, click on the video above