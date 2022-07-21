Comets full 2022-23 regular season schedule released

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets, along with American Hockey League (AHL), released the full 2022-23 regular season schedule, the Comets' tenth in existence, Thursday.
The schedule for all 32 teams consists of 72 games with the regular season beginning on Friday, October 14, 2022 and ending on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Utica's season will begin on Saturday, October 15 as the team will visit the Hershey Bears, before returning to the Adirondack Bank Center on Monday, October 17 to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in their home opener.
The Comets will see 14 different opponents this year, meeting North Division rival Syracuse Crunch most often with 14 Galaxy Cup meetings on the docket.
The thruway rivals will first meet on Saturday, November 12 in Syracuse, and will also wrap up the regular season on Saturday, April 15 in Syracuse. There will be seven head-to-head meetings at each team's home arena.
The Rochester Americans will be the Comets' second most frequent opponent with 10 meetings this upcoming season. Utica will meet the Cleveland Monsters eight times, and divisional Canadian opponents: Laval Rocket, Belleville Senators, and Toronto Marlies six times each.
The most home games in a single calendar month at the Adirondack Bank Center is six, in which the team will have in November, December, and March.
The Longest homestand of the season takes place over five games from April 2 through April 14.
For the full 2022-23 regular season schedule, click here.