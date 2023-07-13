Comets full 2023-24 regular season schedule released

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets, along with the American Hockey League (AHL), released the full schedule for the 2023-24 regular season, the team's eleventh in existence, Wednesday.
Each team will play 72-game this season. The Comets will open up the year, as previously announced, on Friday, Oct. 13 against the Syracuse Crunch.
That will be the first of 14 games against the team's Thruway rival, its most frequent opponent of the season.
For its other North Division rivals, the Comets will face the Rochester Americans 12 times, the Laval Rocket and Belleville Senators each eight times, the Toronto Marlies six times, and the Cleveland Monsters four times.
Utica will face 13 different opponents this year overall - one less than last year - with the Charlotte Checkers not appearing on the schedule, at least for the regular season.
The Hartford Wolf Pack, the affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers, will come to the Adirondack Bank Center just once this season on Nov. 4. The Bridgeport Islanders, affiliate of the NHL's New York Islanders, will make the trip to Utica twice - on Dec. 8 and March 22.
The Comets will host the defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears once in the 2023-24 campaign, on March 15.
Despite opening the season at home, Utica will play just two games at The Aud in October, the first month of the season. They'll play a season-high eight home games in the month of March.
Of the team's 36 home games, 15 will be on Friday nights, 13 on Saturdays, five on Wednesdays, and three on Sundays.
The longest homestand of the season will be four-games from Dec. 10-23.
Utica will have just four three-in-three weekends sprinkled throughout the schedule, including the final weekend of the regular season.
They'll conclude the regular season on Sunday, April 21 against the Rochester Americans.
This will be the 88th season overall for the AHL.
For the full 2023-24 regular season schedule, click here. Visit uticacomets.com for ticket information and more.