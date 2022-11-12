Comets gain point, drop overtime decision to Rocket in back-and-forth affair

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets will have to wait a bit longer to earn its first winning streak of the season as they fell to North Division opponent Laval Rocket 5-4 in overtime at the Adirondack Bank Center, Friday.
Coming off a win against the Rochester Americans the last time out, the Comets looked to win two straight for the first time this year, but fell short thanks to two goals from Anthony Richard.
After Gabriel Bourque and Richard each scored in the first 13 minutes of the game, Utica's offense came alive in a big way to mount a comeback with three goals in a span of 2:44.
The Comets got on the board with a power play goal from Zach Senyshyn, off a deflection from a Brian Halonen shot 16:03 in to get on the board. Simon Nemec notched the secondary assist.
Utica then tied the game at 18:15 with Samuel Laberge making a diving effort in the slot to chip the puck over Rocket goalie Kevin Poulin as he was going for a poke check. Nikita Okhotiuk and Aarnie Talvitie assisted on the equalizer.
Just 16 seconds after Laberge's goal, Andreas Johnsson gave the Comets the lead with a one-timer in front off a feed from Brian Halonen. Ryan Schmelzer also earned an assist as the Comets took a 3-2 lead into the first intermission.
In the second, Danick Martel tied the game at three with a shorthanded goal just 3:57 in.
The Comets regained the lead with a 5-on-3 goal as Brian Pinho put in a back door feed from Johnsson with Graemae Clarke also assisting on the play to make it 4-3.
Xavier Simoneau managed to tie the game back up at 4-4 with jut 1:03 remaining in the middle frame. It would remain deadlocked through the third period forcing overtime, as each team earned a point in the standings.
In the extra frame, Richard iced it with his second of the game with 1:00 remaining in order to give the Rocket the second point and the 5-4 win.
Isaac Poulter made his Comets debut in goal, giving up five goals, but stopping 30 shots.
The Comets drop to 3-4-1-1 with the loss. They'll head to Syracuse on Saturday to open up the 2022-23 Galaxy Cup series against the arch-rival Crunch.
Puck drop is at 7 p.m.