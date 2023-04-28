Comets give up three-goal lead after strong start, lose see-saw battle to Marlies in overtime in Game 1

TORONTO, ON - The Utica Comets got exactly the start they wanted in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals against the Toronto Marlies, but couldn't close it out against the top team in the division, falling 6-5 in overtime in a see-saw battle at Coca-Cola Coliseum, Thursday.
The Comets took advantage of a Marlies team that hadn't seen game action since the end of the regular season 11 days ago early, getting a goal from the red-hot Reilly Walsh on the power play with a shot from the point 6:08 in. Walsh has goals in each of the first three Comets playoff games this year, this one assisted by Alex Holtz and Graeme Clarke to give Utica a 1-0 lead.
Clarke then added to the Comets' edge at 13:04 of the opening frame, scoring on a quick shot from the left circle off a rush for his first of the playoffs, unassisted, to put Utica up by two.
After a solid first period, Utica kept things rolling to start the second with Xavier Parent putting in a rebound off a Mason Geertson shot from the point 2:06 in to give the Comets a commanding 3-0 lead, keeping all the momentum in the Comets favor. Brian Pinho also assisted on the play.
However, things quickly began to turn 5:43 into the middle frame with Pontus Holmberg beating Comets goalie Nico Daws to get the Marlies on the board. Then, just 1:17 later, Topi Niemela brought Toronto back within one scoring at 7:00 to make it a 3-2 game.
Logan Shaw would the complete the comeback, rifling a one-timer on a power play past Daws 13:39 into the second to erasing the Comets lead and tie the game at 3-3.
Utica momentarily recovered in the third with Walsh tallying his second of the game, fourth of the postseason, after his point shot deflected off a Marlies' defender and into the back of the net at the 11:08 mark of the stanza.
Just 35 seconds later though, Shaw knotted the game right back up at four with his second of the game, off a back door feed from Joseph Blandisi 11:43 in. The Marlies then took their first lead of the contest just over a minute later, at 12:41, with Semyon Der-Arguchintsev firing a rebound from the slot through a screened Daws' legs to put Toronto on top 5-4.
The Comets received some more late game heroics with Alex Holtz beating Marlies netminder Keith Petruzzelli with a shot from the left face-off dot, that took a bounce on the way in and with just 51 seconds remaining in regulation, the game was back evened up at 5-5.
The teams would need overtime to decide the winner, and 18:35 into the extra session, Blandisi snapped a shot off a rush past Daws in order to seal a Game 1 victory in favor of the Marlies.
Despite giving up six goals, Daws was spectacular making 43 saves, many of them at key moments in order to keep the Comets in it.
"Obviously we got out to the start we wanted to," said captain Ryan Schmelzer after the game. "We knew they hadn't played in a couple of weeks so we knew we could take advantage of them and we did. We've just got to learn how to manage the game a bit better. We kind of fed into their offense. We know they like to get on the rush, that's how they play, and we had a couple of irresponsible [forwards in too deep] in our [offensive] zone, a couple of pinches here and there and fed right into their game."
Utica will have to regroup quickly now trailing 1-0 in the best-of-five series, with Game 2 back in Toronto at 4 p.m.