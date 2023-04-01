Comets give up three-goal lead in third, fall to Amerks in shootout

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets were sitting pretty with a three-goal lead over the Rochester Americans entering the third period, Friday, but gave up three unanswered in the final frame before going on to lose a tough one 4-3 in a shootout at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Graeme Clarke got the scoring going for Utica with a top-shelf wrister from the slot 10:40 into the game, for his team-leading 22nd goal of the year, assisted by Joe Gambardella and Nolan Stevens.
Less than four minutes later, 14:27 into the opening frame, Filip Engaras deflected a Tyler Wotherspoon shot from the point past Amerks goalie Michael Houser for his fifth of the season to put Utica up by two. Simon Nemec also assisted on the goal.
Samuel Laberge gave the Comets a commanding three-goal lead with his eighth of the year 14:41 into the second period, off an assist from Timur Ibragimov.
However, the Amerks came out with some desperation in the third, with Mason Jobst scoring just 2:54 in, and Michael Mersch adding another 4:47 in, to bring Rochester back within one with plenty of time left to play.
Then, with just 1:34 remaining in regulation, Isak Rosen got a fortunate bounce off a Comets skate on an intended pass, that found the back of the net to bring the Amerks all the way back even, tying the game at three.
Neither team would score in overtime, and Linus Weissbach scored the lone goal of the shootout in order to complete the comeback win.
Akira Schmid returned to the Comets goal for the first time since February 18th, making 27 saves in the loss.
With the Comets loss, Amerks win and a Syracuse Crunch win on Friday, the three teams are now tied with 72 points each in the standings. Syracuse is currently in control of second place due to tie-breaking procedures, with Utica in third and Rochester in fourth.
The Comets and Amerks re-match on Saturday at 7 p.m., this time in Rochester. Then Utica will head to Syracuse to wrap up the weekend against the Crunch at 3 p.m. on Sunday.