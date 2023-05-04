Comets give up three goals in third, fall to Marlies in Game 3 to be put on brink of elimination

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets find their 2022-23 season hanging in the balance after giving up three goals in the third period in a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Marlies in Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals at the Adirondack Bank Center, Wednesday.
The Comets had given themselves an opportunity to win two at home and close out the series, after splitting the first two games in Toronto, but now trail the best-of-five series 2-1 and face elimination with a loss in Game 4 on Friday.
After a 7-2 drubbing at home in Game 2, the Marlies responded well to start, quieting the Utica crowd with a Ryan Chyzowski goal just 4:57 into the opening period to take a 1-0 lead. Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, and Graham Slaggert assisted on the goal.
It'd remain 1-0 into the second, when 5:01 in, Kyle Clifford was stopped on a breakaway by Comets goalie Nico Daws, but was ruled to have been hooked by Comets defenseman Simon Nemec in the process. Clifford was awarded a penalty shot, and beat Daws on the backhand to capitalize giving Toronto a 2-0 lead.
However, the Comets answered quickly after falling behind by two. Just 32 seconds after Clifford's goal, at 5:33, Aarnie Taltivite deflected a Robbie Russo shot, from the point, past Erik Kallgren to get Utica on the board and bring Utica right back within one. Timur Ibragamov also earned an assist on the play, Talvitie's third goal of the postseason.
With some energy back in the building following that goal, the Comets kept pushing and finally broke through again at 17:52 of the middle frame. Nemec snapped a shot from the slot past Kallgren for his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal, assisted by Nolan Stevens and Graeme Clarke, and Utica climbed back to tie the game at 2-2.
After an early third period chance for the Comets was thwarted by Kallgren, Toronto began to take control. At 4:34, Chyzowski was left alone at the doorstep and took a couple of whacks at a lose puck before jamming his third chance past Daws on the post to give the Marlies their lead back a 3-2.
The Comets had a glorious opportunity at the 10:40 mark, as Marc Johnstone got his stick up in the face of Nemec, drawing blood, and resulting in a four-minute high-sticking double-minor. However, Utica was unable to generate any pressure, instead giving up a couple of chances to Toronto during the extended man advantage.
After that, the wind seemed to be taken out of the Comets' sails. The dagger thrn came at 16:12, with Pontus Holmberg tipping a centering feed from Clifford past Daws to give the Marlies a two-goal lead. Nick Abruzzese notched the secondary assist on a goal that saw fans start to leave for the exits.
Logan Shaw then added an empty-net goal, for good measure, short-handed at 18:40 to round out the scoring on a disappointing night for Utica.
Daws put together another solid performance in goal, making 23 saves, not having much of a chance on the four goals he did give up. Kallgren was great in his first start of the series for Toronto making 24 saves on 26 shots.
Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals is back at the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday at 7 p.m. A Comets win would force a decisive Game 5 in Toronto on Sunday, but a Marlies win would end Utica's season and advance them into the North Division Finals.