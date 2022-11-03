Comets give up three unanswered goals, fall to Bruins in shootout

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets found themselves in total control of their first Wednesday night game of the season, midway through, but the Providence Bruins came storming back to hand the Comets their second straight loss, 4-3 in a shootout, at the Adirondack Bank Center, Wednesday.
After enduring an early push from the Bruins in the first period, the Comets settled down and opened the scoring 11:15 into the game with Ryan Schmelzer feeding Nolan Foote in the slot for a one-timer upstairs. Reilly Walsh had the secondary assist on the goal, which made it 1-0 Utica.
Still with a one-goal lead in the second, Brian Pinho finished a beautiful tic-tac-toe play in front of the net, at 8:35, to double the Comets lead with the assists coming from Schmelzer and Foote.
Just under three minutes later, at 11:32, Schmelzer notched his third assist of the night, this time feeding Zach Senyshyn on the face-off dot. Senyshyn, a former Bruin, cut to the middle and put it on his backhand beating Bruins goalie Kyle Keyser to give Utica a commanding 3-0 lead.
Providence then closed the period strong, getting goals from Luke Toporowski, at 16:52, and Vinni Lettieri, at 19:42 on the power play, in order to climb within one at 3-2 after two periods of play.
In the third, Chris Wagner brought the Bruins all the way back, tying it at 17:19, in order to force this one into overtime.
After a back-and-forth three-on-three overtime yielded no results, the teams headed to a shootout to decide it, and after an 11-round marathon, it was the Bruins who skated away with the extra point in the standings.
Graeme Clarke, Utica's third shooter, was the only one to find the back of the net for them in the shootout. Toporowski, Providence's first shooter, and Joona Koppanen, the Bruins' eleventh shooter, each scored to clinch the win.
The Comets were out-shot 30-19 in the contest, and went 0-for-1 on the power play versus Providence's 1-for-2 with the man advantage.
Akira Schmid made 27 saves in goal for the Comets, who drop to 2-3-0-1 in the young season.
The team returns to action on Friday night, where they will visit the Rochester Americans for the first time in the regular season. Puck drop in that game at the Blue Cross Arena is at 7:05 p.m.
The two teams then travel back to Utica to do it again, on Saturday, at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7 p.m.