Comets' Greer named AHL Player of the Week

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Comets forward A.J. Greer has been named AHL Player of the Week for the period ending on April 3, the league announced, Monday.
Returning to the Comets' lineup after a stint in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils, Greer was red-hot scoring four goals and registering six assists for 10 points in four games played over the past week.
He started the week by tying his season-high with four points, a goal and three assists, last Monday in a 7-3 win over Hartford.
On Wednesday, he followed that up with a hat trick, his second of the season - scoring one on the power play, one short-heanded, and one at even strength - in a 4-3 loss to Rochester.
Then on Friday, he was kept out of the goal column, but did get on the score sheet with three assists, marking his third consecutive game with three or more points. That came in a 5-3 win over Syracuse.
This season, the Joliette, Quebec native has notched career highs with 22 goals, 28 assists, and 50 points in 50 games.
Currently in his sixth season in the pros, he has also skated in five NHL games with the Devils this season.
Overall, the 25-year-old has 85 goals and 108 assists for 193 points in 275 career AHL games between the Comets, Binghamton Devils, Bridgeport Sound Tigers Colorado Eagles, and San Antonio Rampage.
He has skated in 43 NHL games with New Jersey and the Colorado Avalanche, collecting one goal and five assists.