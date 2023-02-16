Comets halted by Marlies despite heavy shot advantage in matinee

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets had to get up bright and early for a rare mid-week matinee with an 11 a.m. start on Kids' Day at Coca-Cola Coliseum. As morning turned to afternoon, the Comets skated away with a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Marlies, Wednesday.
It was the fourth meeting of the season between the North Division rivals, first place Toronto has won all four over second place Utica thus far.
The Marlies scored the lone goal of the opening period, 17:02 in, on the power play as Colgate University grad Bobby McMann beat Comets goalie Akira Schmid five-hole on a shot from the slot.
Utica would play from behind until the 18:04 mark of the second period, when Mason Geertsen ripped a slapshot from the half-wall that went far post and in for his fourth of the year to tie the game back up at 1-1. Geertsen's tally was assisted by Ryan Schmelzer and Joe Gambardella.
Past the mid-way point of the final stanza, former New York Rangers forward Dryden Hunt snapped a shot top shelf on Schmid from the face-off dot, off a feed from Alex Steeves, to give Toronto the lead back at 2-1.
Despite numerous opportunities late with an extra attacker on the ice, the Comets couldn't get anything else by Erik Kallgren, who made 45 saves for the Marlies, and would run out of time.
For the Comets, Schmid made 25 saves including one on a penalty shot from Joseph Blandisi. Utica drops to 23-18-5-2 on the season, and sits 16 points behind Toronto in second place in the North Division.
The Comets return home on Saturday to host the third place Syracuse Crunch, who are only four points back, for a Thruway rivalry contest beginning at 7 p.m.