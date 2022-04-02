Comets hang on, inch closer to playoff spot with win over Crunch

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets were no joke, playing the Syracuse Crunch for fools to the tune of a 5-3 win at the Adirondack Bank Center, Friday.
The win dropped the Comets' magic number to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs down to six.
Despite being outshot 14-3 in the first period, Utica came away with a 1-0 lead thanks to a short-handed beauty from Frederik Gauthier, 16:24 in. A.J. Greer, and Nikita Okhotiuk assisted on the goal.
In the second, after thwarting another early Crunch push, the Comets extended the lead to two late in the frame with captain Ryan Schmelzer scoring a power play goal at 17:53. The assists went to Fabian Zetterlund, who found a wide-open Schmelzer in front of the net, and Greer for his second helper of the night.
Just nineteen seconds into the third period, Chase De Leo stripped goalie Max Lagace of the puck behind the net and capitalized on the mistake for another power play goal, unassisted, to put Utica up by three.
At the 11:06 mark, with the Crunch net empty for an extra attacker on the power play, Aarnie Talvitie stepped out of the box and deposited it into the open goal to give the Comets a commanding 4-0 lead. Joe Gambardella and Tyce Thompson notched the assists.
However, the game was far from over.
In the final five minutes of the game, Syracuse went on a scoring frenzy with Gabriel Fortier scoring at 15:56, Simon Ryfors adding a goal less than two minutes later at 16:13, and Alex Barre-Boulet finding the back of the net at 17:51 to make it a 4-3 game.
The Comets were able to breath a sigh of relief at 18:53 of the final stanza, as Thompson, in his first game with the Comets since November, iced it with another empty-net goal. De Leo and Greer earned the assists. Greer had three in the game, and has now registered 10 points in his last three games.
Akira Schmid made 32 saves on 35 shots in the victory.
The Comets improve to 39-15-6-1, and with 85 points, need just six more to lock up a berth in the postseason.
They're right back at it on the road, Saturday, when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m.