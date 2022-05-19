Comets happy with Game 4 effort, look forward to whiteout at Aud in decisive Game 5

UTICA, N.Y. - With their backs against the wall facing elimination in Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals, Tuesday, the Utica Comets put together their best 60-minute effort of the series.
They scored the game's first four goals on the road, two of them by forward A.J. Greer, to stay alive and force a decisive Game 5 at the Adirondack Bank Center on Thursday.
Knowing what will be waiting for them at the Aud, the team said they used that as motivation to come out ready from opening puck drop.
"I think part of it was our fan base," said Head Coach Kevin Dineen. "You get excited to get back here and get another game in Utica. The atmosphere has been really electric."
Dineen said he expects another rowdy whiteout crowd at the Aud for Game 5 and that the team is looking forward to playing in front of them for the chance to advance to the next round.
For Dineen, the key in Game 4 was a solid effort from 19 different players instead of one superhuman effort from a single player.
He said they will need to put forth the same type of production in Game 5 in order to be successful.
Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 7 p.m.
The winner will advance to face the Laval Rocket in the North Division Final.
For more on what Coach Dineen had to say about Game 4, click on the video above