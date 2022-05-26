Comets head home for summer after memorable season feeling team ultimately underachieved

UTICA, N.Y. - The dust has settled from the shocking Game 5 defeat to the Rochester Americans to cut the Utica Comets season short in the first round at the Adirondack Bank Center, but that doesn't take the sting away from how it ended.
The Comets began the ninth season in franchise history, first under the new affiliation with the New Jersey Devils, by setting an AHL record with 13 straight wins out of the gates.
They were one of the top teams in the league throughout the regular season, finishing at 43-20-8-1, tied for third in the league with the Springfield Thunderbirds in wins, and fourth in the league with a points percentage of 0.660 in 72 games played.
They won the North Division regular season title, and earned the best record in the Eastern Conference.
However, after catching the late-blooming Rochester Americans, who were red hot coming into the playoffs, they are now left wondering what could have been.
"A lot of great memories came out of the last eight months here," said head coach Kevin Dineen. "We felt that at the end there, we underachieved and felt like we should still be playing hockey right now. But, it's sports and your opponents always have a say. We ran into a tough one in Rochester, and you learn and move forward."
Dineen, who signed a three-year contract with the New Jersey Devils to coach the Utica Comets, said he wants and fully expects to be back at the Aud next season, and that plans for the 2022-23 campaign will begin right away.
"I love coming to work here every day, and to be part of this organization, and I speak on behalf of all of our staff of working here in Utica," he said. "I think there's a good rapport between management and hockey operations here. The game plan is to keep in touch with the players over the summer, and make strides to keep building on the foundation that we put in place this season."
Despite the difficult way this season ended, Dineen did say he thought the team, as a whole, and individual young players improved and grew a lot over the course of the year.
Dineen said that many will be back, and he is looking forward to picking up where they left off. As for those that won't, he looks forward to following their career paths, whether it be up in New Jersey with the Devils or another organization.
According to the head man, a primary focus next season will be to improve the team's defense, making sure that all five skaters on the ice commit to playing cohesively and consistently in their own zone.
This year was his first year coaching or playing with the defensive style that the Devils organization currently wants to play with. He said that learning this new structure helped him add more to his repertoire, making him a better coach, and that he would like to continue to improve on that as a team.
As for the bitter feeling the team had while leaving the locker room for the final time, he wants that to be used as added motivation for next year.
"We feel like there was a lot of good things that did go on here," Dineen said. "At the end of it, the whole goal is to win the Calder Cup, to win the Stanley Cup, organizationally to have that success. [The Devils] organization has seen that before, and that's what you strive to get to."
After coming to a new organization and meeting a lot of new people over the past few months, one of the things that Dineen said made his first year in the organization so enjoyable from the start was the fan base that packed the Aud each and every night.
"I had heard stories, and this is not an exaggeration," he said. "[But] to play in front of our knowledgeable fan base here, and to have the atmosphere that we had at our home games, was just such an enjoyable part of the job, and the part that, for me, you don't take for granted."
So the ninth year of Utica Comets hockey, and first under affiliation with the New Jersey Devils has come to a close.
It was a fun ride from the start until just before the finish. Now, we get ready to do it all again in October.
See you then.