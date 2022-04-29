Comets head into final weekend of regular season well rested, name team season awards

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets have been off from game action this past week, allowing the team to rest and recover a bit as they head into the final weekend of the regular season.
The team will head to Rochester on Friday to take on the Rochester Americans, where they'll have the chance to eliminate their North Division rival from playoff contention with a win.
They'll then travel to Providence where they will take on the Bruins to end their 72-game regular season slate.
From there, the team will have another layoff as, with a first round bye, they'll await the result of a first round series to determine their second round opponent.
With a busy game schedule of late, and the rigors of the regular season reaching a head, the team said that this week of rest has been a welcome sight, but they are looking for a strong showing this weekend in order to head into the postseason on a high note.
The team also announced their 2021-22 season awards, Thursday.
To hear from the team, and to view the award recipients, click on the video above.