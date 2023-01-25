Comets light up the Aud to complete previously suspended home opener with win over Penguins

UTICA, N.Y. - After three months, seven days, and 37 other games, the Utica Comets 2022-23 home opener is finally complete and in the books as a win.
The Comets resumed play from their October 17 contest against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, that was suspended with 2:43 remaining in the second period due to a power outage at the Adirondack Bank Center, and skated away with a 5-1 victory when all was said and done, Tuesday.
Prior to the blackout at The Aud in October, Nick Hutchison had put the Comets up 1-0 at 9:03 of the first period on a goal assisted by Jack Dugan and Mason Geertsen. Later in that frame, Robbie Russo would rocket a slapshot from the point, and Nolan Foote would redirect it top shelf, to give Utica a 2-0 lead 15:21 in. Brian Pinho also assisted on Foote's goal.
In the middle frame, Ty Smith scored to bring the Penguins back within one at 9:38, but the period would never conclude. Until Tuesday.
The game restarted with 2:43 remaining in the second period and the Comets up 2-1, but on the penalty kill. After successfully killing off the penalty, Russo would light the lamp, and light up the Aud, with a one-timer off a feed from Graeme Clark with just 0.9 seconds left in the middle frame to give Utica a big insurance goal, and 3-1 lead after two periods. Joe Gambardella also notched an assist on the goal.
Following a brief intermission, the third period began and after the Comets held down the fort for much of the frame, Nolan Stevens would put the game away with an empty-net goal 18:21 into the frame to make it 4-1. Andreas Johnsson and Jeremy Groleau assisted on the play.
The Comets weren't done though. Just 17 seconds later, with the Penguins' goalie back in the crease, Jack Dugan stuffed home a rebound off the end boards to round out the scoring before the final buzzer.
Nico Daws had started the game back in October, making 19 saves on 20 shots. Akira Schmid finished the game, Tuesday, stopping all 10 shots he faced.
With the win, the Comets improve to 21-12-5-1, and are second in the North Division with 48 points.
The team gets right back at it on Wednesday for a regularly-scheduled contest against the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is set for 7 p.m.