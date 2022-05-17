Comets look to stave off elimination and keep Calder Cup hopes alive in Game 4 vs. Amerks

UTICA, N.Y. - After two straight overtime losses, it's gut check time for the Utica Comets, who face elimination in Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals on Tuesday in Rochester against the Americans.
After securing the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, at 43-20-8-1, the Comets had high expectations heading into the postseason, especially with its top players back from time up with the New Jersey Devils.
On the other hand, the Amerks had to win their final two games of the regular season in order to even qualify for the playoffs, and then swept the Belleville Senators in two games of a best-of-three first round series.
The team's had very different paths to get here, but none of that matters now.
With as magical as the regular season was for the Comets, who set an AHL record with 13 straight wins to start the season and earned the North Division title, they now find themselves in unfamiliar territory, chasing another team with their backs against the wall.
It's going to take an all hands on deck effort in order to keep their season alive and force a decisive Game 5, which would bring the teams back to the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica on Tuesday.
If not, it'll be an abrupt end to what has, to this point, been a special season.
Puck drop at Blue Cross Arena is at 7:05.
