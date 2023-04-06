Comets looking forward to final stretch with four home games in last five regular season games

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets have just five games left in the regular season, all against North Division opponents, to determine their playoff position.
After the results of Wednesday's games, the Comets have dropped to forth place in the division at 32-25-6-4, with 74 points, one behind the Rochester Americans in third, and four ahead of the Laval Rocket in the final playoff spot in fifth.
It's been a rough stretch for Utica of late, with the team just 3-5-0-2 in their last ten.
As of now, they'd have to face top-seed Toronto Marlies to open up the postseason, they are winless at 0-4-1-0 against the Marlies in five meetings this season.
On a positive note, four of the final five games of the regular season are at home where the Comets are 16-9-3-4 this season.
Utica will take on the Marlies at home on Friday, and the Amerks on Saturday before wrapping up the regular season with a home-and-home against the Syracuse Crunch, and a home game against the Cleveland Monsters sandwiched in between, next week.
All remaining games are 7 p.m. start times.
