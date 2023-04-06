 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 445 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 151 AM EDT, Earlier thunderstorms produced 1 to 1.5
inches of rain across a narrow area including Paris and
Chadwicks. Runoff from this rainfall is causing local
streams, including Sauquoit Creek and Oriskany Creek to rise
in downstream areas, including Whitesboro. While flooding has
likely peaked in upstream areas, including Chadwicks, water
levels will continue to rise in downstream areas for another
hour or two.



Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain
due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
New Hartford, New York Mills, Yorkville, Clinton, Clark
Mills, Kirkland, Paris, Whitesboro, Chadwicks, Colemans,
Sauquoit and Maynard.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

Comets looking forward to final stretch with four home games in last five regular season games

  • Updated
The Utica Comets have just five games left over the next ten days in order to solidifying their playoff position, four of them will be at the Adirondack Bank Center, where they Comets say they are comfortable and feel can benefit them.

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets have just five games left in the regular season, all against North Division opponents, to determine their playoff position.

After the results of Wednesday's games, the Comets have dropped to forth place in the division at 32-25-6-4, with 74 points, one behind the Rochester Americans in third, and four ahead of the Laval Rocket in the final playoff spot in fifth.

It's been a rough stretch for Utica of late, with the team just 3-5-0-2 in their last ten.

As of now, they'd have to face top-seed Toronto Marlies to open up the postseason, they are winless at 0-4-1-0 against the Marlies in five meetings this season.

On a positive note, four of the final five games of the regular season are at home where the Comets are 16-9-3-4 this season.

Utica will take on the Marlies at home on Friday, and the Amerks on Saturday before wrapping up the regular season with a home-and-home against the Syracuse Crunch, and a home game against the Cleveland Monsters sandwiched in between, next week.

All remaining games are 7 p.m. start times.

