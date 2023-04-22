Comets mount magical last-second comeback, beat Rocket in overtime to sweep first round series

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets returned home to the Adirondack Bank Center with a chance to punch their ticket into the next round of the postseason in front of their home fans, Friday. By the end of the night, they'd accomplish that while adding an all-time classic to Utica hockey lore.
The Comets got a game-tying goal in the final seconds of regulation before beating the Laval Rocket 2-1 in overtime in Game 2 of the North Division first round, clinching the best-of-three series 2-0.
Each team had chances in the first period, with nine shots on goal a-piece, but no one found the back of the net and the teams skated scoreless into the locker rooms.
In the second period, the Rocket got on the board for the first time in the series with Frederic Allard beating Comets goalie Nico Daws with a shot from the point through a screen to give Laval a 1-0 lead.
The Comets found themselves trailing by one into the final frame, despite numerous chances, and controlled the pace of play as they looked to solve Rocket netminder Cayden Primeau.
Unsuccessful for more than 59 minutes of play, the Comets had the net empty for an extra attacker when Reilly Walsh - celebrating his 24th birthday, Friday - ripped a one-timer from the blue line off a feed from Simon Nemec. Walsh's shot found its way to the back of the net, tying the game with two seconds remaining and sending the crowd into a frenzy. Graeme Clarke also assisted on the equalizer as the team's headed back into the locker rooms ahead of sudden death overtime
In the extra frame, Utica kept the momentum and converted after sustained pressure just 2:45 in as Sam Laberge deflected a Nemec shot, at the top of the crease, past Primeau ending the game, the series, and the Rocket's season.
Daws was solid again between the pipes stopping 25 shots, and gave up just one goal in two games during the series.
The Comets now advance to the North Division semifinals where they will face the top seed Toronto Marlies for a best-of-five series beginning on Thursday, April 27.
