Comets name equipment manager Parmelee team's Person of the Year award winner

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets announced, Thursday, that the team has named equipment manager Damion Parmelee as its recipient of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year award for the 2021-2022 season.
Parmelee has been with the Comets organization for the past eighth seasons, and is the lone hockey operations staff member to remain with the team following the affiliation change this past off-season.
In his 28th season in professional hockey overall, Parmelee has been in the AHL for the past 16, spending the previous eight years before his time in Utica with the Philadelphia/Adirondack Phantoms.
The Comets pointed to his work ethic and dedication, being the first person at the arena and the last one to leave each day, keeping the team ready to play, as a major reason why they have enjoyed the success they have.