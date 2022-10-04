Comets open training camp ahead of 2022-23 season

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets returned to the ice at the Adirondack Bank Center for the first time since the 2021-22 season ended in Game 5 of the North Division Semifinals back on May 19, as the team opened training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season, Monday.
The initial roster for this year's training camp, who participated in the team's first official practice on Monday, includes 17 players (11 forwards, four defensemen, and two goalies).
Among the returners from last year's Comets team already attending camp are captain Ryan Schmelzer, goalie Mareks Mitens, and forward Samuel Laberge.
There are also two players attending camp who have played for the Comets in prior seasons, and now return to the organization including forward Nolan Stevens and defenseman Dylan Blujus.
The full 2022-23 training camp opening roster includes:
Forwards
Billy Jerry
Nick Rivera
Noah Corson
Nolan Stevens
Ryan Schmelzer
Sebastian Vidmar
Daniel Walker
Garrett Van Whye
Xavier Parent
Samuel Laberge
Nick Hutchison
Defensemen
Ivan Chukarov
Dylan Blujus
Jarrod Gourley
Filip Bratt
Goaltenders
Isaac Poulter
Mareks Mitens
This roster will be changing frequently over the next couple of weeks, with more players to be sent down from New Jersey Devils camp, and others moved to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder from Comets camp.
The Comets also announced prior to the first practice, Monday, that the team has signed forward Zach Senyshyn to a one-year AHL contract.
Senyshyn, 25, is a former first round NHL Draft pick (15th overall by Boston in 2015), who has skated in 259 career AHL games between the Providence Bruins and Belleville Senators. In his AHL career, has 59 goals and 54 assists for 113 points.
The Ottawa, Ontario native put up 19 goals and 15 assists for 34 points in 67 games between Providence and Belleville last season.
Senyshyn also has 16 games of NHL experience, scoring one goal and registering two assists with the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators.
Utica will continue to prepare for the upcoming season over the next two weeks, with preseason games at home against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, and on the road against the Rochester Americans on Sunday.
The 2022-23 regular season begins on Saturday, October 15, on the road against the Hershey Bears. The Comets' home opener is on Monday, October 17, against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.