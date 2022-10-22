Comets overpower Monsters to notch first win of the season in first FULL home game

UTICA, N.Y. - The lights remained on through all three periods as the Utica Comets completed its first home game of the season, and earned its first win of the year, beating the Cleveland Monsters 3-2 at the Adirondack Bank Center, Friday.
After a blackout forced the suspension of the team's home opener on Monday with 2:43 remaining in the second period against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, fans brought the electricity back in full force for the team's first divisional contest.
The Comets gave them something to cheer about 9:48 into the first period when Brian Pinho put a perfect pass on the tape for Andreas Johnsson at the top of the crease for the tap-in. Johnsson's first as a Comet was scored on the power play and also assisted by Reilly Walsh.
Cleveland responded with two straight goals, tying the contest at one 11:24 into the first with a top shelf backhander from Kirill Marchenko. Then former Comet Brendan Gaunce gave the Monsters a 2-1 lead with a power play goal 15:34 into the opening frame.
The Comets knotted it back up at 2-2 just 97 seconds into the second period with Graeme Clarke going backhand-to-forehand with a nifty deke for his first of the year, assisted by Tyce Thompson and Johnsson.
Thompson, making his season debut for Utica, then scored one of his own 8:46 into the middle stanza, lifting a close-range wrister over the shoulder of Monsters goalie Jet Greaves to put Utica back in front for good. Johnsson and Clarke assisted on the eventual game-winner.
Schmid shut the door from there making 21 saves on 23 shots in the game.
With the win, the Comets even up their record at 1-1-0-0 in the young season.
They're right back in action on Saturday night in Providence taking on the Bruins. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.