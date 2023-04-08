Comets put together full 60-minute effort for first win over Marlies this season in shutout

UTICA, N.Y. - It took six tries, but the Utica Comets finally got the better of the first place Toronto Marlies, winning 5-0 behind a full 60-minute effort and 20-save shutout performance by goalie Nico Daws at the Adirondack Bank Center, Friday.
Entering the sixth and final meeting of the regular season against the Marlies, the Comets had lost all five match-ups prior, earning only a single point with an overtime loss in January. With Utica currently in fourth place in the North Division, a first round series with the top squad is very possible, making Friday's win crucial towards building confidence against a Toronto team that has struggled over its last 11 games.
The Comets outshot the Marlies 20-7 in the first period, with the 19th shot on goal slipping through the legs of Toronto goalie Dennis Hildeby off the stick of Jeremy Groleau, 18:10 into the opening frame. The goal was Groleau's second of the season, assisted by Timur Ibragimov and Graeme Clarke.
Utica would add to its lead 4:53 into the second period, when Nolan Stevens played the puck off the end boards - after Tyler Wotherspoon sent it the length of the ice - quickly wristing it upstairs for his 13th of the season. Simon Nemec also earned an assist on the play.
Later in the frame, at 17:01, Reilly Walsh scored his eighth of the season, a one-timer in the slot off a feed from Clarke on the power play to make it 3-0 Comets. Nolan Foote also notched an assist on the goal.
The Comets would add one more before the end of the period, with Clarke putting in his team-leading 24th goal of the year, sliding it five-hole on Hildeby, off a toe drag, after getting a back-door feed from Ryan Schmelzer at 19:14. Mason Geertsen earned the secondary assist as Utica held a 4-0 lead after two periods of play.
Stevens added his 14th of the year, and second of the game, 13:51 into the third off an assist from Nemec to end the scoring, as Daws skated away with a 20-save shutout.
Due to a Rochester Americans overtime win over the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, the Comets remain in fourth place in the North Division at 33-25-6-4 with 76 points, one behind the Amerks in third, and two behind the Crunch in second.
Their magic number to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second straight year is now down to three.
With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Comets will look to inch closer to that benchmark when they host the Amerks for the final time on Saturday at 7 p.m.
2022-23 TEAM AWARDS ANNOUNCED
Prior to puck drop against the Marlies, Friday, the Comets revealed the team's 2022-23 season awards. The award winners are as follows:
Tom McVie Award (Most Valuable Player) - Graeme Clarke
Media Choice Award (MVP selected by media) - Akira Schmid
Ian Anderson Award (Most Improved Player) - Simon Nemec
Thomas M. Lindsey Award (Community involvement) - Samuel Laberge
Eric Weinrich Award (Best defenseman) - Reilly Walsh
Bill Horton Award (Player with the most heart) - Joe Gambardella
Dave Armstrong Award (Class guy) - Ryan Schmelzer
Honda Three Stars Award (Most appearances in three stars selection) - Nico Daws