Comets re-sign captain Schmelzer, two others for 2022-23 season

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets announced a trio of signings, Tuesday, with captain Ryan Schmelzer, forward Samuel Laberge, and goalie Mareks Mitens all inking deals to return for the 2022-23 season.
Schmelzer, a 28-year-old forward out of Buffalo, signed a two-year deal to remain in Utica.
He was named the fifth captain in Comets franchise history in November 2021, just after the team's first game of the 2021-22 season.
In his fifth full season of pro hockey, first in Utica, Schmelzer skated in 64 games where he registered 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points. He finished seventh on the team in points, and fifth on the team in goals.
During the team's Calder Cup Playoffs run, he added another one goal and one assist in five games.
Schmelzer has played in 197 career AHL games overall, where he has notched 41 goals and 46 assists for 87 points.
Laberge, 25 from Chateauguay, Quebec, split this past season between the Comets and ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.
While in Utica, he suited up in 53 games where he notched five goals and eight assists for 13 points. He had 10 points in 12 games for Adirondack, where he was an alternate captain.
Laberge has appeared in 150 AHL games where he has 13 goals and 22 assists for 35 career points.
Mitens, 24, from Ventspils, Latvia, signed a two-way contract after also splitting the year between Utica and Adirondack.
Called up as the third goalie option for the Comets when Akira Schmid or Nico Daws were either injured or up in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils, Mitens appeared in 17 games in the Utica crease where he went 7-8-3 with a 3.31 goals against average and .888 save percentage.
During his 18 games played for the Thunder, he went 9-7-1 with a 3.50 goals against average and .894 save percentage.
This was Mitens first full season of pro hockey action after four years of NCAA Division I hockey at Lake Superior State University. He did appear in four games with the Binghamton Devils at the end of the 2020-21 season.
The Comets will open up the 2022-23 regular season on Monday, October 17, 2022. The opponent for the opener has yet to be determined, as the full regular season AHL schedule will be released at a later date.