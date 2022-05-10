Comets ready to drop the puck on postseason

UTICA, N.Y. - There is less than 24 hours until the Utica Comets make the organization's first postseason appearance since 2018, and it comes after a week off from game action.
The Comets will take on the Rochester Americans in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals beginning with Game 1 at the Adirondack Bank Center on Tuesday night.
The Amerks swept the Belleville Senators in two games in a best-of-three first round series to advance to this point, while the Comets have been waiting and watching the results of that series, while balancing between resting, getting healthy, and staying ready.
"We feel like we're ready to go," said head coach Kevin Dineen. "We still have a few guys as far as injuries, and you make some decisions based on that, but really, we feel like we've done our prep work."
Dineen noted that he would have preferred to have continued playing throughout this recent stretch, rather than sitting, but that there is value in being able to get players some rest to recover after the grind of the regular season.
The Comets and Amerks squared off 12 times during the regular season, where each team went an even 6-5-1.
Rochester got the better of Utica the last time out, an 8-1 dominant performance in the penultimate game of the regular season on April 29, after the Comets had been off from game action for a week prior.
The Comets are hoping to have learned from that performance and to better prepare this time around, especially with Games 1 and 2 In Utica, giving them the chance to set the pace in front of the home crowd.
"We're definitely well rested, every area of our game has been covered and we're just looking forward to playing tomorrow," said forward A.J. Greer. "We're going to bring our A game in front of our fans, we definitely have home ice advantage. Just with the energy these guys bring, we're really looking forward to it."
It'll be the Comets postseason appearance since 2018, first for a Devils' AHL affiliate since 2017 with the then-Albany Devils.
Utica will begin the postseason against the same team it opened the regular season against, and they're hoping for the same result, which would result in a Game 1 win.
Full series schedule is as follows:
Game 1: May 10 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.
Game 2: May 14 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.
Game 3: May 15 at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Game 4: May 17 at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.*
Game 5: May 19 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.*
**if necessary
