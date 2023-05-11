Comets reflect on "mixed bag" 2022-23 season as team disperses for summer

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets completed the 2022-23 season, the tenth in the organization's history, with a four-game loss to the Toronto Marlies in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals last Friday. That ended a year that was a roller-coaster campaign from start to finish.
During the regular season, Utica went 35-27-6-4, finishing fourth in the North Division while struggling to find consistency in their game, and a true rhythm throughout the year.
The lights went out during the team's home opener on October 17 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, causing the game to be suspended and eventually completed at a later date on January 24th. When it did resume, the Comets came away with a 5-1 win, which was a microcosm for their year. Even a win came with hurdles to get through.
It was a season best described as a "mixed bag" by head coach Kevin Dineen, as there were many peaks to go along with the valleys. It was a very resilient group, one with a strong leadership core and young players who seemed to take strides throughout the season.
Even when trailing late, you could never count Utica out of a game, as evidenced by multiple comeback wins in the playoffs alone. This included Game 2 of the North Division First Round against the Laval Rocket, where the Comets tied the game with two seconds remaining in regulation before winning in overtime to clinch the series victory. Games like that gave Utica fans a lot to cheer about, and classic games that will be remembered for years to come.
"At the end of the day you'd like to still be playing and we feel almost to a player and a coach that that was a distinct possibility," Dineen said. "Toronto didn't agree and they were the ones that went out and made the difference on the ice. We really have a solid veteran leadership base, guys that have been around a little bit. One area that we are excited about moving forward is the progression of our guys on and off the ice as far as maturity and understanding what it takes to be a real consummate pro. So that's a good step."
Goaltender Akira Schmid, in just his second professional campaign is perhaps the best example of young players quickly learning how to be a pro. The 22-year-old split time between the Comets and parent club New Jersey Devils during the regular season, eventually bursting onto the scene as a bonafide NHL goalie during the Devils' first round playoff series against the New York Rangers. Players like Schmid, and defenseman Kevin Bahl, who spent almost the entire year as a regular in the New Jersey line-up, with a brief return to Utica after playing here last year, show that the development process organizationally is working.
However, despite fulfilling its role in helping to move the future of the Devils in the right direction, the Comets coaching staff and front office understand that the passionate fan base here in Utica wants success at this level as well. The Comets haven't been beyond what equals the North Division Semifinals since the Calder Cup Finals run in the 2014-15 campaign.
"It starts with the passion of the hockey community," Dineen said. "You look at how many rinks we have within 15 miles: you have Hamilton College, the rink in Clinton, obviously the Nexus Center, and Whitesboro. You can keep going - New Hartford's got a rink - and it's really amazing for an area this size to have the number of sheets of ice available
"The quality of our fan base, they're passionate about hockey. They've grown up with it and they love to come and support us, the universities - both the men's and the women's teams. It's just a great place to play."
Dineen still has one year remaining on his contract with the Devils to coach the Comets, and barring any new developments, is planning on returning to the Utica bench next fall.
Speaking with media, Wednesday, before heading down to Newark along with the eight Comets players recalled to New Jersey to serve as black aces with the big club, Dineen addressed feeling as though there is unfinished business here.
He said that preparations for next year are already underway with initial roster evaluations to see how they can improve the organization's AHL roster to give the fans in Utica a year to remember.
"The investment is there from the New Jersey Devils to put a really good team in your American [Hockey] League city and that's not always the template for every NHL team to follow," Dineen said. "You take that, and you take the leadership of [Comets President] Robert Esche and his passion for the game and the Comets, and we feel like we'd like to take the folks here for a little bit of a run next spring."
Sign us up.