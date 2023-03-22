Comets return home after five-game road trip for big stretch to begin final playoff push

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets are are about to begin the final playoff push, and return home for three of the next four to begin a hugely important stretch.
The Comets are coming off a five-game road trip that saw the team go 2-3-0-0, to bring their overall record to 30-23-6-2.
With a Syracuse Crunch shootout win over the Rochester Americans, the Crunch and Comets are now tied with 68 points in the standings, with Syracuse taking over the second place spot in the North Division due to tiebreaking procedures.
That makes this upcoming stretch all the more interesting.
Utica has just 11 games left in the regular season, all against North Division opponents. Over the course of the next six, the Comets will face Syracuse and Rochester each three times, including two against the Crunch and one against the Amerks this weekend.
Rochester comes in just five points behind Utica in fourth.
The Comets will host the Crunch on Friday before facing the Amerks on Saturday with both games starting at 7 p.m.
The team will then travel to Syracuse to close out the weekend against the Crunch on the road on Sunday at 5 p.m.
To hear from head coach Kevin Dineen about the team's recent road trip and about the upcoming stretch, click on the video above