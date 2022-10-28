Comets searching for consistency ahead of big early season test against division opponents

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets opened the 2021-22 season at 13-0-0-0, setting a new AHL record for best start to a year. It's a bit of a different story so far in the 2022-23 campaign, with the team entering the upcoming weekend at 1-2-0-0.
The next couple of days mark a big early season test for the Comets, as they'll host a pair of North Division opponents, back-to-back, with the Cleveland Monsters returning to Utica on Friday, and the Toronto Marlies making its first appearance at the Adirondack Bank Center this season on Saturday.
Utica beat Cleveland last Friday, 3-2, for its first win of the season. The Comets then fell to the Providence Bruins, 2-1, on the road the next night.
The next month marks an important stretch for the team, who see divisional opponents in nine of their next ten games.
Though early, a team can quickly find itself in a difficult hole if it struggles during a period such as this.
In a potential boost, head coach Kevin Dineen said that captain Ryan Schmelzer has been medically cleared to play, and should be making his season debut this weekend after missing the first few games with an injury.
Though the Comets have had flashes of being the swarming, high-octane, puck possession team we saw last year, the team is still focusing on playing at that level consistently.
Dineen and his staff are still juggling lines to see what combinations click, and injuries have already been an issue the team has been facing early on when it comes to their nightly line-up.
The Comets host the Monsters on Friday, and the Marlies on Saturday, with both games set for 7 p.m. starts.
Saturday's game against Toronto will be the first of at least seven Saturday home games broadcast live on WKTV-NBC this season.
