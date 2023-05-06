Comets season ends with Game 4 loss to Marlies in North Division Semifinals

UTICA, N.Y. - The tenth season of Utica Comets hockey came to an abrupt end, Friday, with a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Marlies in Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Facing elimination, the Comets got the start they wanted, getting an early goal to open the scoring. However, the Marlies stormed back with three second period goals, and added an empty-netter in the third, to win the best-of-five series 3-1 and dash Utica's hopes for a Calder Cup championship.
The Comets drew first blood, 10:15 into the game, with Xavier Parent putting a spin-around backhander through the legs of Marlies goalie Erik Källgren from close range. Parent's third of the playoffs was assisted by Jeremy Groleau and Jayce Hawryluk, giving Utica a 1-0 lead.
The Comets would hold the lead until 5:04 into the middle frame when Carl Dahlstrom took a shot from the point that deflected off a body in front and beat Comets goalie Nico Daws to tie the game at 1-1. Pontus Holmberg and Ryan Chyzowski assisted on the equalizer.
Just past the midway point of the second, 10:31 in, Matteo Pietroniro gave Toronto its first lead of the game, wristing a shot top corner, blocker side on Daws with the assists coming from Alex Steeves and Radim Zohorna.
Then 39 seconds later, the Marlies added an insurance marker with Logan Shaw snapping a laser bar down on Daws' glove side off the rush, with assists from Joseph Blandisi and Topi Niemela, to give Toronto a 3-1 lead.
In the third, Utica had numerous chances to cut the deficit, but Källgren stood tall thwarting off a desperate Comets attack. With two seconds remaining, Kyle Clifford put the exclamation point on the series for Toronto, winning a battle along the end boards and sliding the puck into the empty net to seal it.
Following the final buzzer, the teams met at center ice for the customary end-of-series handshake line to show respect after a hard-fought four games, before the Comets gave one final salute to the Utica crowd before skating off the ice for the last time in the 2022-23 season.
Daws earned second star honors making 33 saves in the loss, while Källgren stopped 28 shots, earning first star honors.
Utica has yet to make it beyond this round since the Calder Cup Finals run in 2014-15. The team will return for its eleventh season in October.