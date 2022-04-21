Comets secure North Division regular season title with gutsy win over Monsters in second of back-to-back

CLEVELAND, OH - The Utica Comets are the Kings in the North!
After gutting out a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Wednesday, the Comets have clinched the North Division regular season title and will enter the playoffs as the top seed in the division.
This marks the first time since the 2014-15 season that a Comets team has earned a division title, and it gives this year's team a first round bye and home-ice advantage until the Eastern Conference Finals, should they get there.
Utica started off the scoring 12:49 into the first period as Joe Gambardella, from under the goal line, found Aarne Talvitie in front of the net for a tap-in. It was Talvitie's 12th goal of the season, and was also assisted by Patrick Grasso.
After leading 1-0 through first intermission, the Comets gave up two in the second period, off the sticks of Jake Christiansen 11:42 in, and Cole Clayton 15:10 in, on the power play, and found themselves trailing 2-1 entering the third.
Just 1:06 into the final stanza, Jarrod Gourley, making his AHL debut in the game for Utica, ripped a slap shot from the high slot to the back of the net for his first AHL goal, assisted by Graeme Clarke and Talvitie, to knot the game back up at 2-2.
The Comets carried that momentum into the next few shifts, with Chase De Leo scoring just over a minute later, 2:25 in, after getting his own rebound on the face-off dot and putting it home for his 18th of the season. Michael Vukojevic and Reilly Walsh assisted on the go-ahead goal.
Alexander Holtz then gave Utica some insurance with his 25th of the year, 13:34 into the third, with a show-stopping between-the-legs goal from point blank. Talvitie and Clarke once again notched assists on the play.
Thomas Schmenitsch would bring the Monsters back within one with a response 15:35 into the final frame, but the Comets were able to hang on from there to secure the victory and division title.
Akira Schmid earned the win in goal making 28 saves on 31 shots.
The Comets improve to 41-19-8-1 and have 91 points in the standings with Wednesday's win.
Utica's next milestone would be to lock up the overall top spot in the Eastern Conference, which would ensure them home ice advantage through the conference finals and up to the Calder Cup Finals should they advance.
The Comets return home on Friday for their final home game of the regular season where they will host the Rochester Americans at 7 p.m.