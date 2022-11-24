Comets serve up a Thanksgiving Eve victory, top Senators in North Division battle

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets gave their fans a treat before digging into Thanksgiving dinner, as the team beat the Belleville Senators 3-2 at the Adirondack Bank Center in a North Division battle, Wednesday.
It was the first meeting between the Comets and Sens this season, and completed a stretch of nine games against division opponents in the last ten for Utica.
The Comets got on the board first 14:38 into the game when Nolan Stevens put a rebound top shelf off a Ryan Schmelzer shot, on the power play, for his first goal of the season. Graeme Clarke notched the secondary assist on the goal, which put Utica up 1-0.
With just 48 seconds remaining in the opening frame, Robbie Russo put in his first goal of the year, roofing a backhander off another assist from Schmelzer. Alexander Holtz, making his season debut for the Comets after starting the year in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils, also assisted on the play as Utica led 2-0 after one period.
Belleville scored the only goal in the second, 2:54 in, with Jarid Lukosevicius deflecting a Dillon Heatherington shot past Comets goalie Nico Daws. Brennan Saulnier had the other assist for the Sens to pull within one.
Already with an assist in the game, Graeme Clarke gave the Comets some breathing room, scoring his second of the season, 6:36 in. Joe Gambardella and Nikita Okhotiuk registered the assists.
Former Comet Cole Cassels got the Senators back within one with 2:02 remaining in regulation, but Utica was able to shut the door from there.
Daws finished the night with 26 saves on 28 shots as the Comets improve to 5-6-1-1.
The team now heads down to Charlotte where they will play back-to-back games against the Checkers on Friday and Saturday.
A win on Friday would give Utica its first winning streak of the season.