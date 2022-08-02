Comets sign forward Corson to two-way AHL deal for upcoming season

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets announced, Monday, that the team has signed forward Noah Corson to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.
A 24-year-old Sherbrooke, Quebec native, Corson spent most of last season playing for the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals, while appearing in two games for the AHL's Chicago Wolves.
In 57 games for Norfolk, Corson was second on the team with 55 points, scoring 24 goals and registering 31 assists. He also lead the team with 162 penalty minutes.
The young forward comes from a long line of successful hockey players. His father Shayne Corson was a former NHL All-Star playing 1,156 career games over 19 seasons for the Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Dallas Stars.
His uncle, Darcy Tucker, was a long-time NHL enforcer who played in 947 games over 14 seasons between the Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Colorado Avalanche.
Corson's two games for the Wolves were his only two career AHL games thus far.
He hopes to be in the Comets lineup when the team opens up the 2022-23 regular season on October 15 in Hershey against the Bears, before returning to Utica for the home opener against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 17.