Comets sign four players; two return for second stints in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets announced four more signings for the upcoming 2022-23 AHL season, Monday, with two players set to return to the Adirondack Bank Center after some time away.
The Comets have signed forwards Nolan Stevens and Xavier Parent, and defensemen Dylan Blujus and Filip Bratt.* Stevens and Blujus have previously appeared in a Comets uniform.
The 28-year-old Blujus returns to Utica, where he spent three seasons from 2017-2020. During his time with the Comets previously, he skated in 123 games where he registered nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points.
Overall, the Buffalo native has 338 AHL games under his belt between the Comets, Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans, and Milwaukee Admirals, where he has 22 goals and 73 assists for 95 career points.
A former second round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Blujus split time between the AHL and ECHL last season, playing 43 games for Milwaukee and six for the ECHL's Florida Everblades.
Blujus signed a one-year, one-way AHL contract.
Stevens, 25, played for Utica during the shortened 2020-21 season, while a prospect in the St. Louis Blues organization, where he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Draft.
During his brief time with the Comets, Stevens scored six goals and registered 12 assists for 18 points in 27 games, while playing with his brother John.
The 6'3", 185 lb. forward has played in 189 AHL games in his career between the Comets, San Antonio Rampage, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Iowa Wild, where he has 30 goals and 56 assists for 86 points.
Stevens also signed a one-year, one-way AHL deal with the team.
Parent is a 21-year-old Laval, Quebec native set to make his professional debut this season after spending the last three years playing for the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).
This past season, he was team captain for Sherbooke, and tied for the team lead in goals with 51, while finishing second in points with 106 in 65 games. He was named a second team QMJHL All-Star for his performance.
In total, Parent skated in 244 games of major junior hockey, where he had 102 goals and 113 assists for 215 points.
He signed a two-year, one-way AHL contract with the Comets.
Bratt, 20, is a Stockholm, Sweden native and younger brother of New Jersey Devils leading scorer Jesper Bratt.
This will be his first season of professional hockey in North American, after skating in 35 games with AIK in the HockeyAllsvenskan league, the second highest pro league in Sweden, where he had one goal and one assist.
The 5'10", 176-point blueliner signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract with the Comets.
Utica opens the 2022-23 AHL season on October 17.
*Bratt was listed in the Comets' press release as a forward, which was reflected in NEWSChannel 2's previous reporting. We have since learned he is a defenseman.