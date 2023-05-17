 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From this evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York Wednesday
afternoon.

Wednesday will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative
humidity values will once again fall below 30 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Comets sign Ibragimov to AHL deal for 2023-24 season

The Utica Comets made their first move of the offseason, Tuesday, bringing back 22-year-old forward Timur Ibragimov on a one-year AHL deal.

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets made their first move of the offseason, Tuesday, signing forward Timur Ibragimov to a one-year AHL contract to remain with the club for the 2023-24 season, team General Manager Dan MacKinnon announced.

A 22-year-old out of St. Petersburg, Russia, Ibragimov was acquired by the New Jersey Devils organization on February 26 as part of the trade with the San Jose Sharks for star forward Timo Meier shortly before the NHL trade deadline.

That move sent former Comets Fabian Zetterlund, Nikita Okhotiuk, and Andreas Johnsson to San Jose.

Following the trade, Ibragimov appeared in 15 regular season games for the Comets where he scored three goals and added three assists, while chipping in two more helpers in two Calder Cup Playoff contests for Utica.

The 6'1", 185-lb prospect has played in 38 career AHL games overall, between the Comets and San Jose Barracuda, where he has four goals and four assists for eight points.

He spent last season playing for the ECHL's Wichita Thunder, where he scored 11 goals and had 21 assists for 32 points in 53 games.

Ibragimov was originally a sixth round pick of the Sharks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.