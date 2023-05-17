Comets sign Ibragimov to AHL deal for 2023-24 season

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets made their first move of the offseason, Tuesday, signing forward Timur Ibragimov to a one-year AHL contract to remain with the club for the 2023-24 season, team General Manager Dan MacKinnon announced.
A 22-year-old out of St. Petersburg, Russia, Ibragimov was acquired by the New Jersey Devils organization on February 26 as part of the trade with the San Jose Sharks for star forward Timo Meier shortly before the NHL trade deadline.
That move sent former Comets Fabian Zetterlund, Nikita Okhotiuk, and Andreas Johnsson to San Jose.
Following the trade, Ibragimov appeared in 15 regular season games for the Comets where he scored three goals and added three assists, while chipping in two more helpers in two Calder Cup Playoff contests for Utica.
The 6'1", 185-lb prospect has played in 38 career AHL games overall, between the Comets and San Jose Barracuda, where he has four goals and four assists for eight points.
He spent last season playing for the ECHL's Wichita Thunder, where he scored 11 goals and had 21 assists for 32 points in 53 games.
Ibragimov was originally a sixth round pick of the Sharks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.