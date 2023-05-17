Comets sign Ibragimov to AHL deal for 2023-24 season

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk for brush fire spread across Central New York Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative humidity values will once again fall below 30 percent. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times. Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect, residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.