Comets squander three goal lead in loss to Rocket, still looking to clinch playoffs

LAVAL, QC - A fast start turned into a lethargic finish for the Comets as the team swallowed its fourth "L" in a row in a 5-3 loss to the Laval Rocket.
Utica jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first as Tyce Thompson dished out a back-handed assist to Alexander Holtz, jump-starting the Comets scoring. A minute later, Holtz took a rip towards goal to the benefit of Ryan Schmelzer who scored with the stick dangling between his legs. Moments later, Nolan Foote scored a one-timer off a feed from Michael Vukojevic, marking a two minute period in which Utica scored three goals.
Not waiting around, Laval came storming back in the first and scored three of its own to even the game up at three a piece.
The calm after the storm.
The middle frame was scoreless following a six goal opening period. In the third, Laval's Jean-Sebastian Dea found himself on a fast break, mono-e-mono with Akira Schmid and put the puck past the goalie in the back of the net. The home team went on to add an empty netter putting the Comets to bed.
Utica will be back home inside the Adirondack bank Center looking to clinch the playoffs against Syracuse on Friday, April 15 for a 7 p.m. puck drop.