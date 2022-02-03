Comets squander two-goal lead, give up four unanswered in loss to Rocket

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets gave up a two-goal lead and dropped a 4-2 decision for a rare home loss against the Laval Rocket at the Adirondack Bank Center, Wednesday.
Utica scored both of their goals in the first period, with Reilly Walsh getting the scoring started 13:22 in, putting in his own rebound in the low slot. His sixth of the year was assisted by Joe Gambardella and Alexander Holtz.
Holtz then added one of his own with a one-timer top shelf 17:23 into the opening frame. It was his 12th of the year, assisted by A.J. Greer and Frederik Gauthier.
It'd remain 2-0 Comets until 14:53 of the second period when Danick Martel put a third chance opportunity over Nico Daws, who made two prior saves, to bring Laval within one.
From there, the Rocket scored added another three goals in the third period, tying the game off the stick of Alex Bezile 7:51 in, then taking the lead with a Rafael Harvey-Pinard power play goal 12:38 in.
Belzile capped of the four-goal run with an empty netter in the final minute of play.
The Comets drop to 14-3-2-0 overall with the loss.
They'll host Laval again on Friday at 7 p.m. for game two of a three-game homestand.